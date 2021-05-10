Prince Charles of Luxembourg celebrates 1st birthday with new video and photos

Happy birthday, Prince Charles! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg’s little boy celebrated his first birthday on Monday, May 10. In honor of his special day, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared a video featuring “magical moments” from Charles’ birthday photo shoot.

“Discover the magical moments of Prince Charles’ first birthday captured in this little souvenir video!” the caption reads.

The happy little Prince was filmed in the gardens of Château de Fischbach in Luxembourg, playing with gift ribbons and trying some of his birthday cake. Proud dad and mom Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie also appeared in the video with their son.

Ahead of his first birthday, the Grand Ducal Court released pictures of Charles, who is second in line to the Luxembourgish throne. Additional photos were shared on Monday, including pictures of Charles with a rabbit! “Happy Birthday,” the Grand Ducal Court wrote alongside ten of the adorable snapshots. “HRH Prince Charles is celebrating his very first birthday today! For this beautiful event, the Heir Couple is happy to share with you a new series of photos.”