Queen Letizia recycles dress from over a decade ago

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia is known for recycling outfits and her latest repeat is from over a decade ago! The Spanish royal, 48, stepped out on Friday wearing a tweed dress that she wore back in 2006 to her daughter Princess Leonor’s christening.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia wore the tweed dress back in 2006 for her daughter Princess Leonor’s christening

According to ¡HOLA! the sophisticated design is by Felipe Varela. The lapel neck dress features a pencil skirt, long sleeves and buttons down the front.

While Letizia wore her hair down for Leonor’s christening, this time around she teamed the tweed number with an elegant updo. The mom of two completed her look on May 7 with a Carolina Herrera bag, Magrit heels and a white face mask.

©WireImage



The Spanish royal recycled the dress on May 7

Letizia recycled the dress for her visit to the Army Aviation Academy (ACAVIET) at the “Coronel Maté” Base in Colmenar Viejo, Spain, where she presided over a ceremony.

It’s been 15 years since Leonor’s christening. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s daughter Leonor will celebrate her 16th birthday this October. The Princess, who is the heir to Spanish throne, carried out her first solo royal engagement in March at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid and will be moving to the UK later this year to “study the International Baccalaureate program” at the UWC Atlantic College.