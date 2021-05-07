Kate Middleton becomes book fairy for a special reason

The Duchess of Cambridge turned into a “ fairy” on Friday. Kate joined the Book Fairies UK on May 7 to mark the release of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020. The Duke and Duchess’ official social media accounts shared a video of the royal mom of three leaving a copy of the book by the Queen Victoria statue near Kensington Palace. “Let the search begin!” the caption reads. “We’ve joined @bookfairies_uk for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.”

Book fairies share the “joy of reading by leaving their books in public places to be found by the next reader.” The Duchess, book fairies, the Hold Still judges, and participants of the final 100 images featured in the book hid copies around the UK on Friday in places that “gave them hope during the lockdown.” According to a press release, 150 copies featuring a letter from Kate were being hidden on May 7.

The Book Fairies UK posted photos of their royal book fairy in action writing, “We are delighted that The Duchess of Cambridge not only harnessed the power of The Book Fairies today but became one herself to hide copies of Hold Still! With 150 copies being hidden around the UK today, we cannot wait to hear from people who have found one in their community.”