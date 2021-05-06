Kate Middleton says she ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘quick’ Prince Louis

Prince Louis moves wheelie fast, according to his mom the Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, Kate revealed that she’s struggled to keep up with her youngest child. The mom of three spoke about Louis during a phone call with a young girl named Mila, who was one of the finalists from the Hold Still photography project.

“Louis has got so big now,” Kate told Mila. “He’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him.”

The Duchess’ call took place last autumn and is part of a series of telephone calls that will be released in the coming weeks on the Cambridges’ newly launched YouTube channel.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince Louis is very quick

In addition to owning a scooter, Prince Louis also has a bike. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s little brother was photographed on his red Frog Bike last month. An adorable snapshot of the young Prince posing on his bike was released to mark Louis’ third birthday in April. The photo was taken by the Duchess prior to Louis’ first day of preschool at London’s Willcocks Nursery School.

Royal fans got to see Louis in action running around in the Duke and Duchess’ recent family video. As a thank you for the kind messages they received on their tenth wedding anniversary, William and Kate shared a video featuring footage of their family outdoors, including Kate chasing Louis. Filmmaker Will Warr, who captured the footage, wrote on Instagram: “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children.”