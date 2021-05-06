Prince William, Kate, and more royals wish Meghan and Harry’s son Archie a happy birthday

Archie Harrison is two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son received birthday wishes on Thursday, May 6, from members of the British royal family. Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their nephew’s second birthday with a portrait from Archie’s 2019 christening. “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account captioned the post.

Prince Charles also marked his grandson’s birthday on May 6. Clarence House shared a generational portrait featuring the Prince of Wales with Prince Harry and Archie. The message alongside the photo reads: “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂.”

While the Cambridges and Clarence House posted photos from Archie’s christening, Queen Elizabeth’s official social media accounts released a photo of Meghan and Harry with their son, which was taken during a photocall at Windsor Castle two days after the birth of Her Majesty’s eighth great-grandchild. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈,” the caption reads.