Prince William and Kate launch YouTube channel—Watch their first video!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now on YouTube! Prince William and Kate launched their personal YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 5. Sharing their first video, titled “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!” the couple’s official Instagram account wrote: “Better late than never - we’re now on @YouTube 🎥.”

“You’ve got to be careful with what you say now, because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William told his wife in the video, to which Kate laughed, “I know!”

The royal couple’s first YouTube post featured footage from engagements, royal tours, the BAFTAs, as well as an outtake from the St. Patrick’s Day message they released earlier this year.

Royal fans were quick to react to William and Kate’s YouTube news. “Definitely modernizing the Royal family. Love the increased social media presence 💜💜💜💜,” one commented on their Instagram announcement. Meanwhile, another wrote, “The Duke and Duchess have upped their social media game. Love it!!”

The Duke and Duchess are no longer using KensingtonRoyal as their Instagram username

In addition to announcing their YouTube channel, William and Kate also made a change to their Instagram account. The couple have swapped their KensingtonRoyal username for DukeandDuchessOfCambridge—though their Twitter handle is still KensingtonRoyal.

The Duke and Duchess celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last week. As a thank you to well-wishers, William and Kate shared a heartwarming family video writing, “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”