Princess Eugenie celebrates husband Jack’s birthday with new photos of their son

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s son-in-law turned 35 on Monday, May 3. Eugenie commemorated Jack’s birthday with a sweet tribute on her personal Instagram account, including two new photos of her husband with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. “You are exceptional,” the Princess captioned the post. “Happy Birthday my love 😍🥳❤️.”

Jack was pictured sweetly holding his baby boy—who wore a cardigan with his name—on his chest in one photo. A second shot showed the proud dad of one carrying August in a baby carrier. Eugenie also shared a picture of her husband strolling by himself.

Monday marked Jack’s first birthday as a father. Eugenie and her husband, who wed in 2018, welcomed their son in February. The couple officially introduced their baby boy 11 days after his birth on Eugenie’s Instagram,﻿ writing, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣ Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”