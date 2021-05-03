Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter seen with newborn son for the first time

Zara Tindall enjoyed a mother-son outing with her baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall on Sunday. The mom of three was photographed for the first time with her son at the Cirencester Park International Horse Trials. In pictures published by the Mail Online, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 39, was spotted doting on Lucas, who was in his stroller.

©WireImage



Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas was born on March 21

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their son back in March. On his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike revealed that Lucas arrived “very quickly” at home on the bathroom floor. “Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” the former rugby player shared. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

During a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, the dad of three spoke about Lucas’ birth saying, “Fortunately the midwife got there in time so I didn‘t have to go down to the area, the downside, the wrong end, I got to stay at the top end and be supportive.”

©Getty Images



The dad of three (pictured with Zara and their daughters) recently said it’s ‘nice to have a boy around to keep me company’

“Sorry, the ‘business end’ would have been a far better way of describing it!” Mike added. “It wasn’t what we were expecting, but fortunately Zara’s best friend Dolly, who is a maternity nurse, was there and had the situation in control and then the midwife arrived, which made me breathe a sigh of relief that I could just be chatting to Zara and trying to get her through it.”

Mike, who is also a father to daughters Lena and Mia Tindall, is enjoying having another male in the Tindall household. “It’s nice to have a boy around to keep me company. The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it’s nice to have Lucas around,” Mike said. “He’s been so far, touch wood, he’s been great in terms of his sleeping and eating and doing everything that a five week old does.”