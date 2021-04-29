Meghan Markle and Prince Harry congratulate Prince William and Kate on their anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on ten years of marriage. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent their well wishes to Prince William and Kate in private.

Harry recently reunited with his brother and sister-in-law at Prince Philip’s funeral, while Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, stayed behind in California.

©Chris Floyd



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that his and William’s relationship was “space at the moment.” “You know, time heals all things, hopefully,” Harry said. “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we, you know, we’re on different paths.”

During the interview, Meghan claimed that Kate made her cry prior to her 2018 royal wedding. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” the Duchess of Sussex said. Meghan also called her royal sister-in-law a “good person.”

William and Kate celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29. To mark the occasion, two new portraits of Prince Louis’ parents were released on the eve of their anniversary. The college sweethearts coordinated in blue hues for the photos. The parents of three were pictured sweetly holding hands in one shot and hugging in another. The images were taken by Chris Floyd this week at Kensington Palace.