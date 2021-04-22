Prince Louis’ big news revealed ahead of his 3rd birthday—plus see his adorable new portrait

Prince Louis is all grown up and off to school! To celebrate their youngest child’s third birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo of Prince Louis, and revealed his exciting news: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s little brother began nursery school earlier this week. Louis’ third birthday portrait was taken on his first day of school.

Proud mom Kate Middleton snapped the adorable photo of Louis on his bike at Kensington Palace. A message alongside the photo on social media reads: “Three tomorrow! 🚲 Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new photo of Prince Louis ahead of his third birthday

The young Prince is following in his big sister’s footsteps. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed that Louis is attending Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington. The Cambridges’ daughter was two and a half when she began nursery school there in January of 2018. Unlike his younger siblings, George attended Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, which he started in January of 2016. Prince William and Kate’s seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter are now both students at Thomas’s Battersea.

Louis’ nursery school news came ahead of his third birthday (Friday, April 23). When it comes to her kids’ birthdays, Kate has a sweet tradition. On the A Berry Royal Christmas holiday special back in 2019, the Duchess revealed that she bakes a birthday cake on the eve of her children’s birthdays. “I love making the cake,” Kate shared. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

For Louis’ birthday last year, the Duke and Duchess shared photos of their son getting his hands messy with paint as he made a rainbow-colored artwork during lockdown. “I should have taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well,” Kate later told ITV’s This Morning. “Luckily, that wasn’t documented, but I pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of it.”