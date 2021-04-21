Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to Prince Philip with first joint engagement since his funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored Prince Philip with their first joint engagement since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the 282 (East Ham Air Cadets) Squadron in East London on Wednesday. “Paying tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years @aircadets,” the couple’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the Duke and Duchess from the outing, along with a throwback of Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

In 2015, Prince Philip passed his military patronage to his granddaughter-in-law Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

The Duke and Duchess were both dressed in dark shades for the outing on April 21. The royal family is currently observing a period of royal mourning following Prince Philip’s death. Prince Louis’ mom recycled her black collarless Dolce & Gabbana coat for the engagement.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the 282 (East Ham Air Cadets) Squadron on April 21

While at the 282 Squadron, the Duchess tried her hand at flying in a flight simulator. “I’ll hold the handbag,” William told his wife.

Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Group Captain Al Lewis said, “It was interesting to see the Duchess get in the simulator instead of him. She did very well. He [William] was goading her to say, ‘Well it’s not as easy as it seems.’”