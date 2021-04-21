Prince Harry is back in California after reuniting with family at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry is back in the states after spending more than a week in the UK. BAZAAR.com confirmed that the Duke of Sussex arrived in California on Tuesday, April 20, following his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. The trip across the pond marked the first time that Harry has been in the UK in over a year, as well as the first time he’s appeared in public with the members of the royal family since his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month.

Prince Harry, who now resides in California, returned to the UK for his grandfather‘s funeral

Harry reportedly had conversations with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. “This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” a source close to Harry told BAZAAR.com. “It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

William and Harry—with their cousin Peter Phillips between them—walked behind their grandfather’s coffin in a procession prior to the service at St. George’s Chapel. Following the funeral, Harry was seen chatting with his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with his family at Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17

Meghan Markle did not accompany her husband to Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duchess, who is expecting her second child—a baby girl—this summer, was advised by her doctor not to travel.

People magazine confirmed that Meghan watched the funeral from her and Harry’s Montecito home. The Duchess also sent a handwritten card along with her and Harry’s wreath for Prince Philip.