Queen Elizabeth releases first statement since Prince Philip’s funeral on her 95th birthday

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her first birthday since her beloved Prince Philip’s death. The monarch used the occasion to release a statement to people around the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing earlier this month.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” Her Majesty began the statement.

Queen Elizabeth, who turned 95 on April 21, said goodbye to her husband Prince Philip on April 17

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” the Queen continued. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.” The monarch signed the messaged “Elizabeth R.”

Queen Elizabeth turned 95 on Wednesday, April 21. To commemorate Her Majesty’s birthday, the palace shared a photo of the Queen from her February 2020 visit to MI5’s headquarters. The caption read: “Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Prince Philip, whom the Queen once called her “strength and stay,” passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family attended the Duke’s intimate funeral service at St. George’s Chapel on April 17. Prince Andrew revealed two days after Prince Philip’s passing that the Queen described her husband’s death as “having left a huge void in her life.”

Andrew added, “We, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we are there to support her.”