Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate ‘charming’ and ‘mischievous’ son Alexander’s 5th birthday

Happy birthday, Prince Alexander! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden’s eldest son turned five on Monday, April 19. To celebrate their firstborn’s birthday, the royal couple released two new photos of the “charming” and “mischievous” Prince. Alongside the post, the Swedish royal couple wrote, “Today we celebrate our charming, curious and mischievous 5-year-old❤.”

Social media users pointed out the resemblance between Alexander and his mom Princess Sofia. “So similar to mom 😍,” one commented. Another added, “Congratulations❤️. A copy of his beautiful mother.”

Some also saw similarities between the young Prince and his paternal grandmother, Queen Silvia. “In my opinion he resembles a lot his grandma Queen Silvia,” one individual noted, while someone else wrote, “He looks so much like his grandmother! Happy birthday!”

Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed Alexander, who is fifth in line to the Swedish throne, in 2016. The royals are also parents to sons Prince Gabriel, three, and Prince Julian, who was born in March.

Following Julian’s birth last month, Princess Sofia shared heartwarming photos of her sons together. ﻿ “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤,” the mom of three captioned the post. “A heartfelt thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian’s birth.”