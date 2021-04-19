Prince Philip laid to rest in emotional funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip has been laid to rest in an emotional funeral, accompanied by closest members of the royal family at St George‘s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The intimate ceremony was limited to 30 people, however more than 730 members of the armed forces participated in the organization of the event, complying with COVID-19 protocols with the use of masks.

Leading the funeral procession, Prince Philip was honored by the Band of the Grenadier Guards and the Major General‘s party.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was carried to St George‘s Chapel on a customized Land Rover, as he was very much involved in the preparations for the ceremony.

Even selecting the music and showing his personal interests and military affiliations, as members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force attended the event.

Family members were not dressed in military uniform, with Princess Anne and Prince Charles front row behind the customized Land Rover, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked alongside their cousin Peter Phillips, being this their first public appearance since family tensions started, after the controversial interview involving Meghan Markle, Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

While the royals walked in the procession, Queen Elizabeth II arrived separately and sat alone during the funeral, celebrating the life of her husband after 73 years of marriage.

Prince Philip was laid to rest in the Royal Vault, located beneath the chapel, however the Duke will be relocated to the King George VI memorial chapel when the Queen passes away.