Meghan Markle sends moving sympathy gift and watches Prince Philip’s funeral at home

Although Meghan Markle couldn’t physically be at Prince Philip’s funeral, she was there in spirit. The 39-year-old Duchess was medically advised not to fly to the service since she’s too far along in her pregnancy. Our sister magazine HELLO! confirmed that Markle watched the somber service from her and Prince Harry’s estate across the pond in Montecito, California on Saturday, April 17. In lieu of her attendance, she sent a lovely sympathy gift.

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip’s funeral from home

Meghan and her love Harry, who was able to fly there, crafted a custom wreath to be displayed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Sussexes enlisted their friends at Willow Crossley, the florist that designed the flowers for major events like their evening wedding reception in 2018 and son Archie Harrison’s christening in 2019. The floral arrangement consisted of a variety of flowers that symbolize Philip’s legacy.

For starters, the couple requested acanthus mollis to be in the bunch. The plant, commonly known as bear‘s breeches, is the national flower of Greece, where Philip was born. Sea holly was also entwined in the wreath, honoring the Royal Marines. Among other dutifully chosen flowers, Meghan and Harry also asked for roses to represent Philip’s June birth month. The royal would have turned 100 this summer.

©GettyImages



Prince Harry reunited with his royal family at the funeral

Accompanying the wreath was a handwritten note from Meghan, most likely reiterating her deepest sympathies to the family. Fortunately, Harry was able to fly over and reunite with his royal family for the ceremony. Philip no doubt would have been particularly delighted to see his grandson back with his brother Prince William and the rest of the British royals.