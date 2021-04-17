Kate Middleton honors Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s love story at his funeral

Kate Middleton paid a subtle homage to Queen Elizabeth andPrince Philip’s marriage at the Duke’s funeral. The Duchess of Cambridge, who consistently makes meaningful fashion choices, opted to wear jewelry that honored the royal couple’s love story at his service on Saturday, April 17. Her appearance was dubbed elegant from the moment she was spotted riding over to St George’s Chapel alongside Prince William. The mom-of-three donned a fitted black number by Roland Mouret for the somber occasion. And while she looked absolutely divine, it was her choice of accessories that truly moved royal aficionados.

Kate Middleton honored Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth at his funeral

Kate, 39, chose to wear jewelry from the Queen’s coveted collection. She clasped on the monarch’s iconic Japanese Pearl Choker necklace, which is made of pearls the Queen received from the Japanese government. Elizabeth commissioned the show-stopping four-strand piece herself. It’s been paraded publicly many times over royal history, including on Princess Diana, who famously wore the necklace to a state dinner for the Netherlands in 1982.

Even more poignantly, it’s the same necklace Kate borrowed to celebrate Elizabeth and Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. The Duchess must have purposely chose to wear the necklace to Philip’s funeral as a symbolic way to honor the duo’s love story. Her matching earrings also appeared to be from the Queen’s collection: a diamond and pearl drop duo.

Kate Middleton’s full funeral look

In addition to her jewels, Middleton modishly placed a veiled fascinator over her hair, which was swept into a striking chignon. For safety reasons, she also had on the same simple black mask as her husband William. The pair were among the first to arrive at the intimate funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the traditional ceremony was limited to 30 guests, which were approved by Queen Elizabeth.