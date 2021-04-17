William and Harry reunite in public at Prince Philip’s funeral [Pics]

Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited for the first time in over a year at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex weren’t walking side by side. Peter Phillips, their first cousin walked between the brothers.

Phillips is Princess Anne’s son - the oldest grandson of the queen and 16th in line to the throne.

This reunion created great expectations since this was the first time William and Harry had been seen together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

William and Harry released statements remembering their grandfather.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” William said. ”I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”[ The Duke of Cambridge]