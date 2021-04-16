Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk together at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking side by side at the ceremonial royal funeral, set to take place tomorrow April 17 at St. George‘s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace has released details of the royal event, with the two brothers joining members of the royal family, including their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, who will walk between them, escorting Prince Philip’s coffin.

Alexander de Montfort, senior secretary to the Lord Chamberlain‘s Office, revealed that for the second procession into the chapel, Prince William will be walking with his cousin Peter, and Prince Harry will be behind them.

David Armstrong-Jones, son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, will also join Prince Harry, walking next to him.

And although this will be the first public appearance for the two brothers, following the controversial interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with TV personality Oprah Winfrey last month,

The Buckingham Palace has stated that the funeral procession order has nothing to do with internal family issues.

De Montfort had no comments about possible family tensions , however he revealed to the press that “uniforms will not be worn” during the funeral.

The senior secretary to the Lord Chamberlain‘s Office also said that Prince William and Prince Harry will be joined in the procession by Prince Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and among royals and officials who will honor the life of Prince Philip.