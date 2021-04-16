Who will be walking between Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Harry and Prince William will publicly reunite for the first time in over a year at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will join members of the royal family in a procession prior to the service at St. George’s Chapel, but the brothers won’t be walking side by side. Instead, Peter Phillips will walk between the brothers, who are his first cousins.

Peter Phillips will walk between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry on April 17

Born in 1977, Peter is the eldest of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips’ children. Zara Tindall’s older brother is also the eldest of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s grandchildren. Last year, Peter and his wife Autumn Phillips, whom he shares daughters Isla and Savannah with, announced their decision to divorce.

While Harry told Oprah Winfrey earlier this year that his and William’s relationship is “space at the moment,” the space between them on Saturday will be due to “protocol.” According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “Protocol dictates that the eldest royal stands in the middle, followed by the next eldest to his or her right, and the youngest to the left.”

Peter is the eldest of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s grandchildren

For the second procession into the chapel, Prince William will walk with Peter, while Prince Harry and Princess Margaret’s son, the Earl of Snowdon, will follow behind, per People magazine. The procession order was “a practical change rather than sending a signal,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said (via People). “This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”