Kate Middleton has worn this special jewelry piece that Prince Philip designed for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth has a sentimental piece in her jewelry box. As a wedding present, Prince Philip designed the monarch, whom he wed in 1947, a diamond and platinum bracelet. The dazzling piece features stones from a tiara that belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh’s mother,﻿ Princess Alice of Battenberg.

©Getty Images



Prince Philip designed a bracelet for his wife as a wedding present using stones from his mother’s tiara

According to the royal family, the late Duke “always had an interest in design.”

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only British royal family member who has worn the bracelet designed by her beloved husband. The monarch has lent her wedding gift to her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton over the years.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth has lent the special bracelet to the Duchess of Cambridge

In 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace wearing the bracelet. Prince William’s wife also wore the Queen’s personal bracelet during her visit to Norway in 2018 and to the 2017 BAFTAs.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the royal family tweeted that Her Majesty’s husband, who “had a special interest in good and practical design,” initiated projects to draw attention to the importance of design and to enhance the status, particularly, of industrial designers.