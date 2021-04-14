The reason Meghan Markle’s son Archie is not in photo of great-grandchildren with the Queen and Prince Philip

The reason Meghan Markle’s son is not in the newly released portrait of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren

Kate Middleton took the sweet picture at Balmoral Castle

The royal family released a previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren on Wednesday.  Prince George ,  Princess Charlotte ,  Prince Louis , Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips joined their great-grandmother and great-grandfather for the photo at Balmoral Castle. Noticeably missing from the image are three of the monarch’s great-grandsons,  Archie Harrison , August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, who weren’t born when the portrait was taken.

The photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren was taken in 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge took the picture back in 2018.  Meghan Markle  and  Prince Harry , who tied the knot in 2018, did not welcome their first child, Archie, until 2019, while August and Lucas were born earlier this year. Her Majesty currently has another grandchild on the way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.

While Archie was not featured in the newly released photo, Prince Harry said in a statement that his son will “always hold a special place” in his heart for Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex said, “Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The portrait of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren was released five days after Prince Philip’s death. On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a throwback photo of their eldest children with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral. The caption on Instagram read, “Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

