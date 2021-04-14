Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte share sweet moment in previously unseen photo

After releasing a previously unseen photo of Prince George and his great-grandfather Prince Philip earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared another personal family photo featuring the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth . The image, taken at Balmoral back in 2015, features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their eldest children—George and Princess Charlotte —with the monarch and Prince Philip.

©Kensington Royal



“Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the caption reads.

Queen Elizabeth and her great-granddaughter were caught sharing a sweet moment in the snapshot. The Duke and Duchess’ baby girl was pictured staring at her great-grandmother, while the Queen smiled at Charlotte. “Charlotte and Gran having a moment ❤️,” one social media user commented on the post. Another wrote, “I love how Charlotte and her great granny are looking at each other ❤️.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



The royal family shared photos of the late Duke of Edinburgh on April 14

The photo came days after the death of Prince Philip. The royal family’s official social media accounts also released on Wednesday a portrait of Her Majesty and her late husband surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips.

On Monday, Prince William paid tribute to his late grandfather, sharing a never-before-seen photo of his oldest son with Prince Philip in a carriage. In a statement, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”