Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth star in never-before-seen photo with great-grandchildren

The royal family has released a never-before-seen photo of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth with seven of their great-grandchildren. The image features Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s three kids, Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis , as well as Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



A never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren was released days after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death

The sweet snapshot was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Balmoral Castle back in 2018. Her Majesty was photographed holding Prince Louis. Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh was sandwiched between his great-granddaughters Princess Charlotte and Isla, who sweetly cradled her baby cousin Lena.

The image was taken before the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s son Archie Harrison , who was born in 2019.

The monarch currently has ten great-grandchildren. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh welcomed two new great-grandsons earlier year. Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February. Less than two months later, Zara welcomed her baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall. The royal cousins both paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip with their respective sons’ middle names.

Another great-grandchild is on the way for Her Majesty. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte starred in another newly released photo with their great-grandparents and parents. Alongside the picture, which was taken in 2015, a message on Prince William and Kate’s Instagram account read: “Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”