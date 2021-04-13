Where Prince Harry is quarantining in the UK

Prince Harry has returned to the UK ahead of Prince Philip ’s funeral, marking his first visit since he and Meghan Markle moved to California. Now back across the pond, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly quarantining at his UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he is following COVID-19 protocols. People magazine confirmed that Harry is staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who welcomed their first child—son August—in February.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry is quarantining at Frogmore Cottage

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allowing Eugenie to use their Windsor home while they are in the US. A friend told HELLO!, “Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” adding, “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage [Ivy Cottage] at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday sans his wife Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child. “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” a royal spokesperson said over the weekend. Per the UK’s COVID-19 guidelines, mourners coming from outside England can leave their place of self-isolation in limited circumstances, including on compassionate grounds (e.g. the funeral of a close family member or a friend).

©Getty Images



Prince Harry arrived in the UK ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip ’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The palace revealed that the plans for the funeral are in line with the Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes, and will celebrate Prince Philip’s life and his more than 70 years of service to Queen Elizabeth, the UK and the Commonwealth.

Harry remembered his paternal grandfather as a “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end” in a statement shared on Monday. “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’” the Duke of Sussex said. “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”