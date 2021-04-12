Prince Charles pays emotional tribute to his father Prince Philip

The world is mourning the death of Prince Philip, and now that members of the royal family have honored the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles is paying a moving tribute to his “dear Papa.”

Describing his father as “a very special person,” the Prince of Wales admitted that Prince Philip “would be so deeply touched by the number of other people,” in the UK, “and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth,” who also share their loss and their sorrow.

The 72-year-old showed how grateful he is for everyone celebrating the life of his father, adding that the last 70 years, Prince Philip gave “the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen,” to the royal family and to the entire country.

And from a personal perspective, he confessed that he misses his “dear Papa” enormously, because apart from being “a much loved and appreciated figure,” he was also “a very special person.

The Prince of Wales travelled from his estate at Highgrove in Gloucestershire to visit Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, following the tragic news, stating that Prince Philip would have been amazed “by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”