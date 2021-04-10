Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral

Meghan Markle will not be joining the British royal family at Prince Philip ’s funeral next week. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child, will not travel to the UK on the advice of her doctor. “The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” a royal spokesperson said (via People magazine).

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with her second child, will not be attending Prince Philip's funeral

The Sussexes, who reside in California with their son Archie Harrison, are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial royal funeral is set to take place Saturday, April 17, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesperson said, according to ABC News. Due to the UK’s current COVID-19 restrictions, the guest list is limited to 30 people.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

While Meghan will not be in attendance, she and Harry paid tribute to Prince Philip on Friday following news of his passing. The Sussexes updated their Archewell website to honor Harry’s grandfather with a message that read: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021,” adding, “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE...YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9, at Windsor Castle. He was 99. Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth ’s “beloved husband” with a statement that read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”