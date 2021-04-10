Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip ’s passing is one of the rare things that could bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to the U.K. Having been away from his homeland for over a year, Prince Harry will likely return to pay his final respects to the Duke of Edinburg. According to England’s COVID-19 guidelines, the 36-year-old royal has to quarantine for 10 days and then get tested in order to enter the country. However, he could join his family much sooner if he’s already been vaccinated. On the other hand, Meghan Markle’s plans are more of a question mark.

©GettyImages



Prince Harry is likely to return to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral

It’s unknown if Markle, who is pregnant with her and Harry’s second baby, will make the trip. There are many factors up in the air that could make or break her decision. First of all, the 39-year-old Suits alum hasn’t revealed how far along she is. In general, it’s safe for women to fly until about 36 weeks of pregnancy. Second, we don’t know if she has been vaccinated yet. It’s pretty obvious to assume the Sussexes could enlist a rather lush private plane, making it a lot easier to travel.

Harry and his grandfather have also shared a special bond. Philip took both him and his brother Prince William under his wing after the death of their mother Princess Diana . The late Duke related to his grandchildren on some level as he lost his own mother at the age of ten when she was committed to an asylum in Switzerland.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9 that Prince Philip passed away at 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Preparations for Philip’s funeral are underway. Family and friends will be in attendance at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the military-style funeral. Of course, things will be a bit different due to the ongoing global pandemic.