The incredible and fascinating life of Prince Philip

On April 9, 2021, Prince Philip passed away at 99 as the British monarchy’s mainstay. His long marriage to Queen Elizabeth II provided excellent stability in Windsor for more than seven decades. In his role as Duke of Edinburgh, he became the longest-serving royal consort in history, and the British sovereign declared him publicly as her “strength and permanence.” Phillip was characterized by following his crown role without a specific guide to perform his functions and defined his work through his own experience.

He was presented to the Royal House under the name of Prince Philip of Greece. He was born on the island of Corfu, on June 10, 1921, as the youngest and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece, who was the seventh son of King George I. His mother was Princess Alice of Battenberg.

His childhood

Phillip and his four sisters had to face a complicated childhood full of trauma and drama due to their family’s exile from Greece in 1922. His mother, Alice, was born deaf, had fragile mental health, and had to be confined to a psychiatric hospital when he was only eight years old. Alice also had to deal with her father’s constant absence, which gave her a kind of family orphanhood at such an early age.

Despite this situation in his intimate environment, Phillip overcame those shortcomings and emerged as a strong, ambitious character determined to succeed. His good looks, combined with his status as a handsome young naval officer, made the ladies‘ hearts flutter. The young Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain gave him the love and prosperous family environment he so badly needed.

Times of war

Phillip and Elizabeth kept in touch through love letters while the Duke of Edinburgh was on active duty in World War II in the British navy. By the age of 21, he had become one of the Royal Navy’s youngest first lieutenants and was second-in-command of the mighty HMS Wallace flotilla. On his return, when Elizabeth was 19, they officially began courting. Although he had proven his worth during the conflict, the war hero without a home or fortune was an unlikely choice of royal companion for the future queen.