Celebrities and world leaders are paying their respects to Prince Philip’s passing

Prince Philip , the husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle in England at 99-years-old.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death in a statement on the royal family’s website and social media accounts of Philip’s grandson, Prince William , and his wife, Duchess Kate . Although no cause of death was given, the Palace said he died peacefully.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Now, royal and world leaders are all reacting to Philip’s passing.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a comment outside of 10 Downing Street in London. “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world,” Johnson said. ”Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Johnson also took to Twitter to give an official statement.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson on the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/MeYm9vxwxg — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 9, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada expressed his thoughts on Philip in a Tweet that read, “Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss.”