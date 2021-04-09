Queen’s husband Prince Philip has died, Buckingham Palace announces

Prince Philip , the husband of Queen Elizabeth , has died at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace announced the sad news on Friday 9 April. In a statement, the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, has passed away

The Duke of Edinburgh, who celebrated his 99th birthday last June, retired from royal duties in 2017 after having carried out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952. The Queen’s husband kept a low profile after retiring, though he stepped out to attend his grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie ’s respective weddings in 2018, as well as Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston 's nuptials in 2019.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated 73 years of marriage in 2020 . The couple met for the first time in 1934 at Prince Philip’s cousin Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark’s wedding to Prince George, the Duke of Kent, who was Elizabeth’s uncle. The then-Princess is said to have become smitten with her future husband after visiting the Royal Navy College in 1939 when she was 13 and he was an 18-year-old navy cadet. Elizabeth’s cousin Margaret Rhodes wrote in her autobiography that the Queen “was truly in love from the very beginning.”

The royal couple tied the knot in 1947

Elizabeth and Philip officially announced their engagement in July 1947 and were married four months later at Westminster Abbey. The couple welcomed their first child Prince Charles in 1948, followed by Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). In 2017, the monarch and Duke became the first royal couple in British history to reach 70 years of marriage .