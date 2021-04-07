Royal fans point out Charlotte Casiraghi’s ‘strong resemblance’ to mom Princess Caroline in new Chanel video

Like mother, like daughter! Charlotte Casiraghi ’s appearance in the second edition of the Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon had royal fans commenting on the Chanel ambassador’s striking resemblance to her mom Princess Caroline . “I [thought] it was Princess Caroline a few years back!” one social media user commented on Chanel’s photo of Charlotte from the literary meeting. “She is the spitting image of her mother. So beautiful.”

“Such a strong resemblance to her mother Caroline 🤩,” another wrote, while one added, “So like her mum 😍😍.” In addition to Charlotte’s mother, one fan saw “touches” of the royal’s late maternal grandmother, Princess Grace .

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece﻿, 34, looked effortlessly chic for the latest Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon wearing a jacket from Chanel’s 2020/21 Métiers d’art Collection teamed with trousers and loafers. Charlotte, who is a spokesperson for Chanel, invited French author Camille Laurens for a conversation about her work.

“Her writing is a writing of desire. She always invents a language to translate the untranslatable, a language of the body, a hyper-responsive language in which the power of the words creates a feeling of dizziness and heady disorientation,” Charlotte said of Camille. “Her works take us into that sometimes unreachable place of anguish which is also the emotive site of our innermost subjectivity, our secret garden.”

Chanel named Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter as its newest ambassador and spokesperson back in December. “Sealing a long relationship based on trust and friendship, started by Karl Lagerfeld and continued today by Virginie Viard, Charlotte Casiraghi will become an ambassador and spokesperson for the House from January 1st 2021,” the fashion house wrote on Instagram. “She will embody the campaign for the Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and will be unveiling, along with the House of CHANEL and Virginie Viard, ‘Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon’ [Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon], a project perpetuating Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s unconditional love for literature.”