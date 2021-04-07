Prince Harry’s Invictus Games confirm new date following exciting Netflix announcement

Mark your calendars! The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 has a new date. The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans is set to take place﻿ from April 16-22 in 2022. The fifth Invictus Games, which will still be referred to as the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, was originally scheduled for last May, but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Getty Images



The sporting event is now scheduled to take place April 16-22 in 2022

Next year’s games in the Netherlands will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 countries to compete in ten adaptive sport events. The safety and well-being of the participants always comes first, with a focus on their recovery, the Invictus Games Foundation noted on Wednesday.

Mart de Kruif, chairman of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, said: “We still strive to deliver a safe, surprising and impactful Games. It looks like this should be possible in 2022, and we look forward to hosting them. It was of course a big disappointment that the Invictus Games could not take place, but also understandable in the current situation.”

“All the hard work and efforts of the organization and our partners are very valuable and form a good basis for an even more beautiful event in 2022,” he added. “As an organization we also want to show our own resilience and the Invictus Spirit. Now that we have a date to focus on, we and the competitors can set new goals and our Invictus family will show its strength to the world in 2022.”

©GettyImages



The Duke and Duchess’ first Netflix series will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games’ new date comes one day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions announced its first Netflix series titled Heart of Invictus . The docuseries will follow competitors from around the world as they train for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and will feature the Duke of Sussex on camera, per Netflix.

In a statement, Harry said, “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.”

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” the Queen’s grandson continued. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”