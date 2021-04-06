European royal asked about Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview—See response!

When it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s Oprah interview, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is keeping her thoughts to herself. Norwegian newspaper VG asked King Harald and Queen Sonja’s daughter what she thought about the Sussexes’ sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, to which she answered, “Hehe, I do not want to say anything about that.”

Princess Märtha Louise did not want to ‘say anything’ about Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

While Märtha did not wish to discuss the subject, another royal recently weighed in on Meghan and Harry’s headline-making interview. Prince Albert of Monaco admitted to BBC World News that it bothered him “a little bit.”

“I think it’s very difficult to be in someone’s place,” he said. “I can understand the pressures that they were under, but I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family.”

“It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that, so it did bother me a little bit,” Prince Albert added. “I can see where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.”

In a rare interview, Prince Albert of Monaco gives advice to Prince Harry "this type of public display of dissatisfaction... these types of conversations should be held in the intimate quarters of the family... it did bother me"

Asked if he had any words of advice for “Harry with his new life,” Prince Albert said, “I wish them the best, but it’s a difficult world out there and I hope he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth the day after Meghan and Harry’s interview aired in the UK. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” adding, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”