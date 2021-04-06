Princess plans to move to the US

The United States could be gaining new royal residents. Princess Märtha Louise of Norway revealed to Norwegian newspaper VG that she plans to eventually move to the US with her daughters, Maud Angelica Behn, 17, Leah Isadora Behn, 15, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 12. “Right now it is Covid and difficult to plan, but we plan to move with time. The children will of course join,” the mom of three said (translated to English).

When the time comes for Märtha to move, she plans on keeping her home in Lommedalen, Norway. “We must have a home in Norway. We‘ll still be here a lot. We can not leave beautiful Norway completely,” she said.

Märtha’s boyfriend Shaman Durek Verrett, who is in Los Angeles, reportedly wanted to move to Norway initially, but changed his mind. “He knows that what is in the press does not reflect everyone’s attitudes. In the beginning everything was so negative, but now he has made more friends here,” the Princess shared. “People come over and talk to him when we’re out. So Durek has become very fond of Norway.”

King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s daughter, 49, confirmed her relationship with Shaman Durek in May of 2019. In a Vanity Fair interview published last December, the Princess’ boyfriend revealed that he has designed an engagement ring and asked the Norwegian monarchs for their blessing. He had planned to propose during a trip to Hawaii, but after Martha’s ex-husband Ari Behn’s suicide in 2019, the “trip became a time for mourning and healing, not celebration.”