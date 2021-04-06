Prince of Luxembourg is engaged and his ex-wife had the sweetest reaction

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg’s son Prince Louis is engaged! The Grand Ducal Court announced the 34-year-old royal’s engagement to lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, 29, on Tuesday. “We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son, Prince Louis, to Miss Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue,” Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri said in a statement. “Princes Gabriel and Noah join us in surrounding the new couple with all our affection. We wish them immense happiness.”

©Private collection of LL.AA.RR. the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg / Emanuele Scorcelletti



Prince Louis is engaged to Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue

Louis shares his sons Prince Gabriel, 15, and Prince Noah, 13, with his ex-wife Tessy Antony de Nassau, 35. The former Princess of Luxembourg, who announced her engagement to Swiss businessman Frank Floessel on New Year’s Eve, wished the engaged couple “much happiness.” On her Instagram Story, Tessy posted one of Louis’ engagement photos, writing: “Finally its out too:) Gabe, Noah, Frank and I are so happy for you both and wish you only the best and much happiness.”

©Private collection of LL.AA.RR. the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg / Emanuele Scorcelletti



Louis is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Although the former couple separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019, the pair has managed to “beautifully” co-parent their two sons. In August, Tessy celebrated Louis’ birthday with a tribute on Instagram. “Happy B day Lou. Life is a continues roller coaster and we both have gotten our fair share of that. Despite differences we have managed and are continuing to manage beautifully to raise our two joyful, smart and handsome two sons,” Tessy wrote. “I wish you especially today with your family, GF, friends and others the most amazing celebration and will raise my glass to many more years for you to come.”