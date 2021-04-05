Princess Charlene and Prince Albert paint Easter eggs with their twins in new family photo

The Monegasque royal family’s Easter weekend got off to an egg-cellent start! On Friday, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a new candid snapshot of her and Prince Albert ’s six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella , decorating Easter eggs. “Wishing everyone a blessed Easter ❤️happy Easter egg hunting 🌈,” the mom of two captioned the photo on her personal Instagram account.

Albert and Charlene joined their son and daughter for the arts and crafts session. The royal foursome was pictured sitting on steps as they painted eggs. In the photo, Jacques sweetly wrapped his arm around his sister Gabriella’s face as he flashed a peace sign at the camera.

Grace Kelly’s son was dressed down for the family activity sporting a floral button-down shirt, while Charlene wore a white long-sleeve tee. Over on Facebook, the Prince’s Palace released another photo of the royal family painting eggs, simply writing, “Happy Easter!”

Charlene and her brood weren’t the only royals who decorated eggs ahead of Easter Sunday. Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their four children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—reunited with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark last week to paint eggs at Marselisborg Palace.

In the early 1970s, the Danish Queen and her late husband Prince Henrik started a tradition of painting Easter eggs with their sons Frederik and Prince Joachim. Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law has continued the tradition every year in the days leading up to Easter.