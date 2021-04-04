Kate Middleton and Prince William share cryptic Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William ’s Easter tribute isn’t your typical royal statement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished their supporters a happy holiday with a rather bizarre video on Sunday, April 4. The clip showed a shattered chocolate egg coming back together in reverse after being smashed by a rolling pin. “Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter,” the caption read. It’s an odd departure from the usual recipe or family photos shared on holidays, and, given the royal family’s current circumstances, let’s read way too much into it.

Could the shattered egg coming back together symbolize the “shattered” royal family uniting? Though Kensington Palace most likely wouldn’t share such an overt declaration, drawing the connection isn’t that much of a stretch.

Since the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , the royal family has publicly appeared fractured. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the world an even larger glimpse into the family drama during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey . After the revealing broadcast, Buckingham Palace said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Almost a week after, Gayle King revealed on CBS This Morning that Prince Harry had finally spoken with his dad Prince Charles and brother William . “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she shared. “And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”

Perhaps the Kensington Palace Easter post fits into the narrative of publicly wanting to work things out. Regardless, seeing a shattered entity come together again is positive imagery, and one the world would hope to see happen with the British royal family. Of course, only time will tell.