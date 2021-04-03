Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie have milestone Easter plans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ’s Easter plans with their son Archie Harrison have been revealed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be taking part in the traditional royal Easter overseas this year. The lovebirds will enjoy a quieter Sunday in California with their one-year-old bundle of joy. Our sister brand HELLO! reports that the Sussexes will spend Easter weekend with Archie in private. The trio has no public obligations on the calendar, and will most likely stay on the grounds of their sprawling Montecito estate.

©GrosbyGroup



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate

Easter 2021 will be a milestone one for the Sussexes as it’s the first one they’ll celebrate in Montecito. The nearly 19,000 square foot property features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, making it perfect for hosting holiday gatherings. Sitting 7.4 acres, the location is ripe for an epic Easter egg hunt! Not to mention, Harry and Meghan have no need to go anywhere for Easter or… ever, really. The lofty home boasts luxury amenities like a theater, arcade, gym, library, elevator, saunas, and a wine cellar.

This Easter will also be special for the family as Meghan is pregnant with baby number two. The Duke and Duchess announced on Valentine’s Day 2021 that they are expecting their second child. Less than a month later, the couple revealed their baby’s gender during their trending sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey .

“It’s a girl,” Prince Harry told Oprah after Meghan said she wanted to wait for her husband to share the news. Archie’s little sister is due this summer. “To have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for?” Harry added. “Now we’ve got our family. The four of us and our two dogs.”