Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles enjoy a cozy walk before Easter with Prince Phillip

It’s Good Friday and many people around the world are getting ready to celebrate Easter, including the royal family. In photos released April 2nd, Queen Elizabeth, (94) and her eldest son Charles, (72) Prince of Wales, posed for a portrait in the garden of Frogmore House in Windsor, England. The mother and son duo kept warm with long coats and a warm smile. The Queen had an elegant headscarf and gloves to warm her royal hands.

The Queen And The Prince of Wales

The Queen And The Prince of Wales

It’s been a bit of a stressful time for the royal family. On February 16th the Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital “as a precautionary measure” after feeling unwell. He later had heart surgery for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth hospital in Cambridgeshire and was released on March 16th, returning to Windsor Castle. Less than a month later, Prince Philip (99) is ready to celebrate Easter, a very special holiday for the family. According to Mirror, the Queen will have her husband by her side at a private church service to celebrate the holiday. The monarch is reportedly “delighted” to have him there and he is in “good spirits.” The Queen has chosen to observe Easter privately despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, deciding against making a public appearance on Sunday as not to attract large crowds. According to the outlet, royal sources say the Queen will reflect on the words, “As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater” at her personal service inside the castle with Phillip.



Traditionally, Easter is a big event for the royal family that starts Thursday, the day before Good Friday. But it’s safe to say even if COVID-19 wasn’t a concern she wouldn’t have all of her children with her this year after all the Meghan and Harry drama. Last month the world was looking to the royal family with questions after the pre-recorded Oprah with Meghan and Harry was broadcasted globally. Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex about their courtship, wedding, Markle’s mental health, and the monarchy as an institution. They also claimed an individual within the family made comments about the skin color of their unborn son Archi Mountbatten-Windsor and discussed Harry’s estrangement with his father and brother.