Crown Princess Mary and kids get into Easter spirit with family tradition

The Danish royals are gearing up for Easter! Ahead of the holiday, Crown Princess Mary , Crown Prince Frederik and their four children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—reunited with Queen Margrethe II at Marselisborg Palace. The Danish Royal House shared an Easter greeting from the royals on Wednesday. “With the wish of a happy Easter,” the message on Instagram reads.

Along with the greeting, the Royal House released a photo of the royal family strolling the grounds of Marselisborg Palace, as well as pictures of them decorating Easter eggs at a table together. “I love how they use newspapers to protect the table just like the rest of us! 💕,” one social media user commented. Another wrote, “How cool it is to see you all paint Easter eggs! Nice! Happy Easter! 💐.”

Her Majesty, 80, has celebrated Easter at the palace in Aarhus for decades, per the Royal House. The Queen and her late husband Prince Henrik started a tradition of painting Easter eggs with their sons Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim in the early 1970s. The Danish monarch has continued the tradition and paints eggs every year in the days leading up to Easter.

©Kongehuset



The Danish royals decorated Easter eggs together at Marselisborg Palace

Queen Margrethe has been vaccinated against coronavirus. The royal received her first COVID-19 vaccine on New Year’s Day. In her New Year’s Eve speech the day prior, the Queen spoke about the ongoing health crisis saying, “The pandemic has turned society upside down: it has changed our daily lives, we have had to do very different things: avoid contact, keep our distance, stay at home, work in different ways than we are used to.”

Looking ahead at 2021, the monarch said, “May the new year be a year that brings us many joys and where we continue to remember to be there for each other.”