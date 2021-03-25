Royal Court shares update on Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel after testing positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are “feeling well” after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. A spokesperson for the Swedish Royal Court tells HOLA! USA, “TRH are now both feeling well, but are still in quarantine.”

Meanwhile, the court’s Information Manager Margareta Thorgren told SVT, “They are healthy, but still isolated at home according to the Public Health Agency‘s recommendations.” Margareta added, “They have had mild symptoms that did not worsen but they immediately got better.”

©Getty Images



The royal couple tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11

According to SVT, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s parents are “expected to be able to leave the isolation shortly after consultation with a doctor,” and are able to participate in digital meetings and events.

The Swedish Royal Court announced on March 11 that Victoria and Daniel had tested positive for COVID-19. The pair went into quarantine the day before after the royal mom of two displayed cold symptoms.

The court said in a statement at the time: “The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel show milder symptoms, but feel well under the circumstances. Immediately after the illness, the Crown Princess, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were quarantined at home.”

Victoria made her first appearance this week since testing positive. The future Queen of Sweden released a video message on Wednesday to congratulate the participants of the World Figure Skating Championships. “I really wish that I could have been in the Ericsson Globe Arena tonight for the grand opening ceremony. But I am glad to have this opportunity to send you all my best wishes,” she said.

The Crown Princess continued, “Just like millions of other viewers, all over the world, my family and I are looking forward to seeing the world’s best figure skaters compete here in Stockholm. To all participants and volunteers: the best of luck with the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021!”