Princess Eugenie shares new photos of her baby boy August

Princess Eugenie celebrated her birthday this week with the best gift: her newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. To thank her Instagram followers for their well-wishes, the new mom shared two new adorable snapshots of her baby boy. “Thank you for the birthday love yesterday❤️,” she captioned the post. “I got the best present I could ask for!!”

August looked cozy in the photos wearing an Uncool Wool sweater, which was embroidered with his name, and a JoJo Maman Bebe baby hat. Queen Elizabeth ’s granddaughter was pictured in one photo sweetly holding her son, while she and her husband Jack Brooksbank smiled at each other. In the second image, August rested his little head on his father’s shoulder.

The Princess, who turned 31 on March 23, celebrated her first Mother’s Day earlier this month writing, “I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day.”

August was born in February at The Portland Hospital in London. The royal baby is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild. Her Majesty’s tenth great-grandchild was born on Sunday, March 21. The monarch’s granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to her third child—Lucas Philip Tindall—on the bathroom floor of her and Mike Tindall’s home.