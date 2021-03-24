Meghan Markle and Prince Harry congratulate Zara and Mike Tindall on baby’s birth

Zara and Mike Tindall have received congratulations from across the pond. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have privately congratulated the Duke of Sussex’s cousin Zara and her husband on the birth of their son Lucas Philip Tindall. Meghan and Harry, who reside in California, are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly congratulated Zara and Mike Tindall on the arrival of their third child

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that Her Majesty and Prince Philip “are delighted” with the Tindalls’ baby news and “look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”

Zara and Mike’s third child was born on Sunday at their Gatcombe Park home. The former rugby player opened up about his son’s “chaotic” birth on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” he shared. “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

Mike added, “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

Zara’s friend Dolly, who was present, recognized that they would not have made it to the hospital in time. Mike said, “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just as we had assumed the [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived. So yeah, it was a bit chaotic.”

Princess Anne’s daughter and son-in-law are also parents to daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two. Mike revealed on the podcast that both of his daughters are “over the moon” with their baby brother.