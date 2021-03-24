Queen Elizabeth’s 10th great-grandchild born on the bathroom floor: ‘Arrived very quickly’

It’s a boy! Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child—first son named Lucas Philip Tindall—over the weekend at their home in Gatcombe Park. The dad of three shared the “chaotic” birth story on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house,” Mike said. “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

©Getty Images



Zara and Mike Tindall’s son was born on March 21 weighing 8lbs 4oz

“So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he added.

Zara’s friend Dolly, who was present, recognized that they would not have made it to the hospital in time. “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just as we had assumed the [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived. So yeah, it was a bit chaotic,” Mike said.

The proud dad of three praised his wife, calling her a “warrior.” He said, ”As every man will say, she was a warrior as always. They always are.”

Mike also opened up about the perk of having a home birth. He shared, “The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, you do your skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on and I’m like this is what we’re doing.”

The couple’s son joins big sisters Mia, seven, and Lena, two. The baby’s middle name, Philip, appears to be a tribute to Zara’s grandfather, Prince Philip , and Mike’s father, Philip Tindall.

Lucas is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s tenth great-grandchild. Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday saying, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”