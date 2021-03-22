When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually got married: ‘Meghan is obviously confused’

Meghan Markle might have thought that she and Prince Harry were married prior to their royal wedding, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage certificate, obtained by The Sun, proves that was not the case. The document lists the couple’s “when married” date as May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married on May 19, 2018, not three days before like the Duchess claimed

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed to the media mogul, “Three days before our wedding, we got married.”

“No one knows that but we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look this thing, this spectacle is for the world for the world, but we want our union between us,” the Duchess said. “So like the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.” Harry added, “Just the three of us.”

The Sun obtained a copy of the Sussexes’ marriage certificate

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told The Sun that “Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed.” “They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” he said. “The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.”

Stephen continued, “What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop — or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal.”

According to the Church of England’s official “Guidebook for The Clergy,” which was last updated February 2015, “two or more witnesses must be present at the marriage.” The copy of Meghan and Harry’s marriage certificate lists Prince Charles and the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, as witnesses.