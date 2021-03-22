Pippa Middleton receives special help from family member following daughter's birth

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister welcomed her second child on March 15

 Kate Middleton ’s mother  Carole Middleton  was on grandmother duty last week. The Party Pieces founder, 66, was spotted visiting her daughter  Pippa Middleton ’s West London home on Thursday. The visit came days after the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister gave birth to her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews.

Pippa received help from her mother Carole days after welcoming her second child©Getty Images
In a photo published by The Mail on Sunday, Prince George’s maternal grandmother was pictured wearing a black coat and carrying a cognac-colored bag. The outlet reported that Kate’s mom looked after Pippa’s two-year-old son Arthur, while she and husband James Matthews went out with their baby girl and nanny.

Carole opened up about being a “hands on” grandmother in an interview for Good Housekeeping’s April issue. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” she said. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Pippa and James’ daughter Grace is Carole’s fifth grandchild©Getty Images
Carole and Michael Middleton’s fifth grandchild was born last Monday. Pippa and James, who wed in 2017, welcomed their daughter on March 15.

Following Grace’s birth, a source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that “mother and baby are doing well,” adding, “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

