Monaco’s glamorous royal-studded Rose Ball postponed again

Princess Caroline and her family won’t be gathering for Monaco’s glamorous Rose Ball this year. The black tie charity event, which is organized every year in March, has been postponed “because of the health situation and the safety measures.” Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer announced on Facebook that the 66th edition of the Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) has been postponed until March 19, 2022.

Last year’s Bollywood-themed ball was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, a statement shared on the Société des Bains de Mer’s website read: “Due to the stricter precautionary measures related to COVID-19, we are forced to postpone this event. We will schedule a new date depending on how the situation develops.”

Prince Albert ’s mother Grace Kelly founded the ball back in 1954. The fundraiser, held at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo, “brings together the elite and international high society for the first important social event of the year.”