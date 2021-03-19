Royal baby celebrates first birthday with new photos

His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck celebrated his first birthday on Friday! To commemorate the special day, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema shared new family photos featuring the birthday Prince, as well as their eldest son Prince Jigme Namgyel, five, on their respective Instagram accounts. The Bhutanese royals posed for the pictures surrounded by spring blooms in the Lingkana Palace gardens.

“On the joyous and most special occasion of the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, we are honoured to share a special set of Kupars of the Royal Family,” a message alongside the King’s post reads.

“These Kupars of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, were taken at Lingkana Palace,” the caption continues. “Together with the Bhutanese people, we offer our prayers and wishes for the lasting happiness and well being of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.”

The King and Queen, who are known as the “William and Kate of the Himalayas,” welcomed their second son on March 19, 2020. Over three months after his arrival, the royal couple announced their son’s name on the birth anniversary of Guru Rinpoche. While the pair named their youngest child Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, he is referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.