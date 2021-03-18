Princess Charlene of Monaco travels to Africa for late King’s memorial service

Princess Charlene of Monaco returned to Africa for King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial service. The King of South Africa’s Zulu Nation died on March 12 “after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness,” according to the Agence France-Presse. He was 72.

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene attended King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial service on March 18

Prince Albert ’s wife, who was born in in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa, traveled to Nongoma for the service, which was held at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace on Thursday, March 18. Charlene was dressed in a black dress and matching lace veil for the memorial.

Following the King’s passing last week, The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa released a statement saying, “HSH Princess Charlene and HSH Prince Albert of Monaco are saddened to hear of the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.”

©Getty Images



Prince Albert‘s wife was close friends with the late King

The foundation added, “Beyond the collaboration with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, King Zwelithini was a close personal friend of Princess Charlene who shares a South African heritage.”

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella ’s mother said, “King Goodwill Zwelithini was an honorable man with a pure heart. We shared many special moments over the years which I will forever hold dear to me. I will miss my friend and pray that the Zulu Royal Family find solace and comfort during this time.”